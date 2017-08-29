Vote wisely this election - NZ Seniors Party

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 12:18

This year’s general election is shaping up to be the most interesting for a long time with Party leaders coming under the spotlight. We have seen one co-leader already resign due to public pressure resulting in the Green Party falling below the 5% threshold.

Peter Dunn seeing the writing on the wall choosing to step down rather than lose his seat to Greg O’Connor. Act Party leader David Seymore using the F word and thinking it is acceptable and TOP leader Gareth Morgan’s tweet regarding "lipstick on a pig" with reference to Jacinda Ardern.

Now we have dear old pensioner Winston leader of NZ First who earns around $195,000 per year as a Party leader having his NZ pension over paid to him by WINZ and this information leaked to the press. He has refused to declare just how much he had to repay saying it was personal. Surely as a lawyer and self-proclaimed champion of Seniors he should have realised he was being overpaid.

Labour has not dodged the bullet either with leader Andrew little being replaced just a few weeks out from the election by Jacinda Ardern a younger vibrant politician, this move has boosted support for the Party.

Finally, Bill English our Prime Minister spending up large to sway voters to vote National but abstaining from criticizing other leaders because he knows he might need them come September 23rd to form a Government

These are the people we will vote to run our country for the next 3 years, I urge you to choose wisely.