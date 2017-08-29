$3m for new classrooms at Te Kura Kaupapa o Nga Uri a Maui, Gisborne

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 12:33

Around $3 million will be invested to build six new classrooms at Te Kura Kaupapa o NgÄ Uri a MÄui in Gisborne, Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe announced today.

Minister Kaye visited the kura this morning with East Coast MP Anne Tolley to share the good news.

"Te Kura Kaupapa o NgÄ Uri a MÄui was originally established in 1999 as a kura for years one to eight, and was Gisborne’s first Te Reo total immersion school," says Ms Kaye.

"In 2013, it was redeveloped as a Year one to 13 wharekura, supporting a local pathway for total immersion delivery of the curriculum.

"The kura has been experiencing significant roll growth, which shows the popularity of kura kaupapa education in the Gisborne region.

"I know the new classrooms announced today will be a welcome addition, and will provide the extra capacity the kura needs as it goes from strength to strength."

Mr Macindoe says the new classrooms will take the total number of teaching spaces at the kura from 13 to 19.

"Today’s announcement is part of a second phase of investments in roll growth classrooms as part of Budget 2017," says Mr Macindoe.

"We’re committed to building new classrooms in areas where there’s ongoing growth and where schools have a long-term need for extra capacity.

"Budget 2017 provides a total of $456.5 million for school property, which will deliver six new schools, two school expansions, 11 new special education satellite units and around 305 new classrooms nationwide.

"This is part of a record $5 billion investment by this Government since 2008, aimed at modernising and expanding our schools."