NZ denounces North Korean missile launch

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 12:31

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has denounced in the strongest terms today’s missile launch by North Korea.

The missile’s flight path took it over Japan, landing in the northern Pacific.

"This course of behaviour by North Korea is not tenable," Mr Brownlee says.

"Directly threatening the safety of the citizens of another country by flying a missile over them is a dangerous new escalation.

"This is a totally unacceptable threat in a region of considerable importance to New Zealand.

"We stand by Japan in light of this concerning development, and we stand ready to do whatever we can to facilitate respectful dialogue between North Korea and other nations.

"I strongly call on North Korea to come to the table for talks to deescalate this volatile situation," Mr Brownlee says.