Hand-deliver your vote for North Ward by-election

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 13:27

There is just one week left to have your voice heard in the North Ward by-election!

All votes must reach New Plymouth District Council by noon on Wednesday next week (6 September).

"Given how much time it can take for the papers to go through the post, we strongly recommend that people now hand-deliver their votes to either the Waitara Library and Service Centre or the Civic Centre or they risk not having their votes reach the Electoral Officer in Auckland before the deadline," says NPDC Group Manager Strategy Liam Hodgetts.

"Any late votes can’t be counted."

A progress result of the by-election will be released on the afternoon of 6 September, which will be updated the following day once special votes and those votes received on the last two voting days are counted. The result of the by-election will be confirmed on 9 September.

So far, 24 per cent of the possible votes have been returned. About 23 per cent of possible votes had been returned at the same point of last year’s local body election’s voting period, and 29 per cent in the 2013 local body election.