Labour's tertiary education promise 'gives people a real choice'

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 13:57

Labour’s promise to give everyone one year full-time study free means voters have a real choice this election about the future of public tertiary education, the Tertiary Education Union said today.

Jacinda Ardern announced this morning that under a Labour Government anyone starting tertiary education for the first time in 2018 would receive a year of full-time study without having to pay fees. Labour also committed to increase student support by $50 a week from the start of next year.

Sandra Grey, national president of the Tertiary Education Union, said: "It is great to see that Labour has listened to tertiary education staff and students by committing to policies that will improve access to learning opportunities for many.

"The announcement follows in the wake of commitments from Labour, the Greens and New Zealand First to keep tertiary education public. This means that when people cast their vote in September they have a real opportunity to vote for a credible and popular alternative to the clear failings of National’s market-based approach to tertiary education."