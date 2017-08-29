National will build the Nelson Southern Link - Bridges

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 14:31

National will start construction on the Nelson Southern Link in the next term of government, National Party Transport Spokesperson Simon Bridges announced today.

"National is committed to delivering the infrastructure our regions need to support the growing economy. That’s why we are accelerating the delivery of this critical transport project for Nelson," Mr Bridges says.

"Our Accelerated Regional Roading Programme has enabled the construction, investigation and delivery of 16 regionally significant projects right across New Zealand.

"The investigation and design of the Nelson Southern Link was part of the Programme in 2014 and today we are announcing we will get on and build it.

"Nelson is one of the country’s fastest growing areas with 4.4 per cent growth in 2016 and that strong growth is set to continue, providing more jobs and raising incomes.

"Efficient and reliable transport networks are vital to sustaining Nelson’s export-led economy and we need to act now to ensure growing congestion does not become a handbrake. That’s why we are accelerating the construction of the Nelson Southern Link.

"The Nelson Southern Link will reduce congestion and improve travel times for people and freight moving around Nelson, support economic growth and boost the region’s productivity.

"It will also ensure exporters in the region can get their goods to domestic and international markets faster and more reliably," Mr Bridges says.

The new road is expected to cost up to $135 million and will include city connections, cycle and walking facilities, improved intersections - including some that are grade separated.

Cycling in Nelson is a popular option for getting around Nelson. The iconic Rock’s Road has seen strong growth in the number of cyclists and pedestrians using it.

"Once the alignment for the Nelson Southern Link has been finalised a re-elected National-led Government will also work with the City Council to upgrade the walking and cycling facilities along Rocks Road.

"Rocks Road is an important link in Nelson’s wider cycleway network. The new cycleway will provide for a safer, and more enjoyable experience for all users and complement the new walking and cycling facilities that will be built as part of the Nelson Southern Link," Mr Bridges says.