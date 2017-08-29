CPAG Social Security Summit: 'Beyond Social Investment'

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 15:53

Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) will hold its Social Security Summit "Beyond Social Investment" on Friday, September 8 at the University of Auckland. Building on the 2016 event, this Summit will focus on the Government’s proclaimed ‘social investment approach’ to welfare reform.

CPAG is co-hosting this event with the University of Auckland's Centre for Applied Research in Economics and the Retirement Policy and Research Centre.

When: 8 September, 9.30am to 4.30pm followed by networking and refreshments

Where: The University of Auckland Business School, Lecture Theatre OGGB3, Level 0, Owen G Glenn Building, 12 Grafton Road, Auckland

Social investment is a buzzword that is guiding the current National Government’s social policy decisions.

What does it mean? What are the implications of increased 'target efficiency'?

Speakers at the 2017 summit Beyond Social Investment will examine and critique this view of welfare provision, and discuss what a social welfare system that genuinely put "the well-being of children at the centre" would look like. What changes to policies and budgets would make the difference required for all children to thrive?

Guest speakers

- Professor Peter Whiteford, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University, Canberra, and Associate Investigator with the ARC Centre of Excellence in Population Ageing Research, University of New South Wales

- Dr Simon Chapple, Director of the Institute of Governance and Policy Studies in Victoria University’s School of Government David Kenkel, Lecturer in Social Practice at Unitec

- Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw, Head of Research at the Morgan Foundation Public Policy Think Tank Honorary

- Associate Professor Susan St John, QSO, Economics Department, and Director of the Retirement Policy and Research Centre, University of Auckland

- Dr Bill Rosenberg, economist and Director of Policy, Council of Trade Unions

- Alan Johnson, social policy analyst for The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary UnitLen Cook, Families Commissioner, chair of the board of Superu, and a member of the Remuneration Authority

- Associate Professor Mike O’Brien, School of Counselling, Human Services and Social Work at the University of Auckland.

Please register for the event here: https://secure.business.auckland.ac.nz/RPRC2017BeyondSocialInvestment

For the full programme, visit the Beyond Social Investment website: http://www.business.auckland.ac.nz/en/about/our-research/bs-research-institutes-and-centres/retirement-policy-and-research-centre-rprc/beyond-social-investment.html