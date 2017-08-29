Some aspects of TPPA affecting health need to go on ice - Brookes

Tuesday, 29 August, 2017 - 15:53

NZNO president Grant Brookes has sent an open letter to all Ministers negotiating the Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA), which the Organisation, along with other national and international health sector organisations, has signed (attached).

NZNO again warns that the TPPA, as we believe it stands, would have serious consequences for health and questions why the Government would proceed with USA-imposed provisions particularly without the projected gains from access to US markets.

"We reiterate that the only truly acceptable approach to ensure adequate and effective protection of health and access to affordable medicines in all TPP11 countries is to renegotiate the whole Agreement," Grant Brookes said.

"NZNO affirms its position that if the government opts to suspend the most dangerous provisions of the TPP until the US re-joins, a minimum number of provisions would need to be frozen.

"These are rules affecting the availability of generic medicines, the ability of foreign corporations to sue governments over health protection laws, and the processes for approving pharmaceuticals for subsidies.

"The government must also conduct a comprehensive health impact assessment (HIA) before adopting any TPP text that could impact adversely on the health of people," Mr Brookes said.