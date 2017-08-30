Green Party to launch 'inclusive' education policy

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 10:41

The Green Party will launch their inclusive education policy tomorrow in Wellington that will ensure every child’s learning needs are met.

"The Green Party in government will prioritise improving inclusive education services, so that every Kiwi kid gets to participate in a rich and meaningful school life," Green Party education spokesperson Catherine Delahunty said.

"The Green Party’s education policy this year is focused on fixing the broken system for children who need learning support.

"The National Government has been fixated on testing primary school students as 'above or below standard' when that money and resources could have been focused on helping all students do better.

"Many children with learning support needs like autism and dyslexia are not having their needs met in our schools at the moment.

"Accessing support for additional learning needs is complex, difficult to navigate, and underfunded. We’re going to make it easier.

"The Green Party is committed to ensuring that every child has what they need to thrive," said Ms Delahunty.

What: Green Party MPs Catherine Delahunty and Marama Davidson will launch the Green Party’s inclusive education policy

Where: Berhampore School, 105 Britomart St, Wellington

When: 11.30am tomorrow, Thursday 31 August