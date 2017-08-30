Maori Party announces list

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 11:24

The Mâori Party is excited to announce its list for the 2017 General Election.

"We have a diverse list of 26 talented candidates with links across the Pacific who are all dedicated to mana motuhake and the benefits that can bring Aotearoa," said Mâori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan.

"We’re excited with the new energy that our fresh talent are instilling in not just our party but the mana Mâori, mana Pacifica movement."

"The pool of talent and skill across the entire list of candidates made the task of finalising the party rankings an extremely difficult and challenging one.

"We have 17 brilliant women and 9 men in our line-up, from all walks of life and across all professions including a matâpule, several small business owners, a qualified lawyer, a librarian, a caregiver, a beekeeper and much much more.

"I am particularly proud of our young wahine Te Waka McLeod, Tasha Hohaia, Carrie Stoddart-Smith, Karen Williams and Mele Pepa as well as our sole Asian candidate Wetex Kang, for stepping up to the mark and believing they can win."

The party’s co-leaders are at the top of the list with standing MP and Ikâroa Râwhiti candidate Marama Fox at one and the incumbent MP for Waiariki, Te Ururoa Flavell, at two.

"Every day for the past three years Marama has led, walked, talked and breathed the strong independent Mâori voice that is the Mâori Party.

"She has made sure that the government and the nation doesn’t forget, and are constantly reminded, about the plight of our Mâori people and why they need to take kaupapa Mâori solutions more seriously to tackle some of the toughest issues facing our country such as poverty, homelessness and high incarceration rates.

"Te Ururoa is the backbone of our party. He has been doing the business for us behind the scenes and at the table, securing hundreds of millions of dollars for kaupapa Mâori and putting up the arguments for us with the relevant ministers when we disagree with them. The public doesn't see that but we do," said Mr Morgan.

Mr Flavell said there was no more deserving of the top place than Marama.

"She truly is a mana wahine. I’ve seen her juggle 9 children, several select committees, nationwide roadshows and be a voice and beacon of hope for thousands of disadvantaged whanau. She’s amazing and that’s why we need everyone to party vote Mâori Party."

1. Marama Fox

2. Te Ururoa Flavell

3. Rahui Papa

4. Shane Taurima

5. Mei Reedy-Taare

6. Howie Tamati

7. Hinurewa Te Hau

8. Tuilagi Saipele Esera

9. John Kiria

10. Te Waka McLeod

11. Carrie Stoddart-Smith

12. Manase Lua

13. Wetex Kang

14. Tasha Hohaia

15. Esther Tofilau-Tevaga

16. Tina Porou

17. George Ngatai

18. Cinnamon Whitlock

19. Raewyn Bhana

20. Ngarangi Chapman

21. Wendy Biddle

22. Maryanne Marsters

23 Karen Williams

24. Amiria Te Whiu

25. Mele Pepa

26. Tae Moala Tu’inukuafe