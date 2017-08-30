New data to guide student choices published

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 12:10

New data that shows the employment status and earnings of graduates from tertiary institutions will provide students with a valuable tool when making important decisions about their study options, Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

The new Employment Outcomes of Tertiary Education data includes all Universities, WÄnanga, and Polytechnics, and some government funded Private Training Establishments.

"A tertiary education is a significant choice for young people to make, and while the costs can seem daunting, the financial benefits after graduation can be significant," Mr Goldsmith says.

"It’s important for students and their families to have the best information possible to help them make informed choices about their significant investment in tertiary education.

"Although many factors go into making a decision on what and where to study, students expect their investment in tertiary education to improve their career prospects. This new data will help students ensure they are making the best decision for their future."

For the first time, students are able to compare graduates’ earnings by provider, accompanying the ability to compare earnings by qualification level and field of study at national-level which was introduced in 2013.

"The provider-level data on graduates’ employment status and earnings builds on the current data by allowing students to see whether graduates in their chosen field of study have different employment outcomes at different providers," Mr Goldsmith says.

Publication of the employment outcomes data continues the progress towards a more student-centred system. This is one of the four key areas of work underway in response to the Productivity Commission report, New Models of Tertiary Education.

Students can compare earnings by qualification and field of study on the TEC’s careers.govt.nz website. They can also download the Occupation Outlook app, which gives an easy-to-use overview of the job demand, likely income levels, and training requirements for 108 different occupations.

The employment status and earnings data is from Statistics New Zealand, and is gathered by matching data on income, benefits, immigration, and tertiary qualifications on a confidential basis.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that our tertiary education system is relevant for both employers and students, and with this new data we are giving tertiary providers the power to make sure that their courses are relevant, and students the ability to make study choices that will benefit them," Mr Goldsmith says.

The employment outcomes data by provider is available at education.govt.nz.