Politicians offer remedies for the homesick blues

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 14:22

Seeking to refocus the attentions of voters on one of the main issues confronting the country, the New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) is holding a pre-election housing debate in Auckland next Wednesday (6 September).

The free public debate, to be moderated by economics commentator Rod Oram, will take place at the University of Auckland’s Business School at 6.30pm.

The debate will include spokespeople from all of the parties contesting the general election: Phil Twyford (Labour), Alfred Ngaro (National), Julie Anne Gentner (Green), Denis O’Rourke (New Zealand First), Carrie Stoddart-Smith (MÄori Party), Stephen Berry (ACT), Geoff Simmons (TOP) and Damian Light (United Future).

NZIA President Christina van Bohemen said the purpose of the debate is to elicit from the various speakers their parties’ solutions to New Zealand’s housing difficulties.

"I think by now we can all agree what the problems are. We’re interested in hearing about the parties’ answers to the problems," said Ms van Bohemen.

Ms van Bohemen said the debate’s participants will be asked to address the topics of housing supply and affordability, intensification and the capability of the construction industry.

"As architects, we naturally also have an interest in the subject of the design quality of New Zealand housing, across the price spectrum," Ms van Bohemen said. "We advocate for healthy housing that meets the needs of New Zealanders, whatever their income, and is of enduring quality."

After the debate, refreshments will be served and audience members will have an opportunity to meet the political parties’ housing spokespeople.

The political debate kicks off the 2017 Festival of Architecture, which is being held around the country from 7-17 September. (For information, go to: www.nzia.co.nz)

Housing debate details

The Homesick Blues: Political Parties on Housing Remedies

Time: 6.30-8pm, Wednesday 6 September

Venue: Lecture Theatre OGGB 260-098, Owen G. Glenn Building, University of Auckland, Grafton Road