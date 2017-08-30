Crash in housing consents needs leadership

Wednesday, 30 August, 2017 - 15:11

The 29 per cent plunge in house consents in Auckland in July shows the housing crisis will get worse unless we get a new Government, says Labour’s Housing spokesperson Phil Twyford.

"We need to be building thousands more houses a year but, under National, we are going backwards. 300 fewer homes were consented this July compared to last July in Auckland. Treasury has already forecast the residential construction sector will stall this year, and the new drop off in consents is really concerning.

"It’s time for National to admit that turning a blind eye to the housing crisis hasn’t worked. They have created a situation where young families don’t have a shot at buying a place or their own. Skyrocketing rents are forcing many families into overcrowded homes, garages, cars, and motels.

"There just aren’t enough houses to go around.

"Labour will lead a massive programme of building affordable starter homes for first time buyers and state houses for families in need. We are going to invest in training more Kiwis in the building trades and encouraging firms to take on apprentices so that we have the workforce we need to get those houses built.

"Labour has fixed housing crises before. After nine years of neglect, it’s time to do it again," says Phil Twyford.