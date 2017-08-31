Winston's port plan economic vandalism - Shirley

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 10:20

New Zealand First Party's plan to force containers and cars from the Ports of Auckland to Northport is economic vandalism at its very worst, says Road Transport Forum Chief Executive Ken Shirley.

"It is, quite frankly, outrageous pork barrel politics that would seriously damage New Zealand’s economy. The majority of the goods that come into the Ports of Auckland are consumed in Auckland or markets south of Auckland, making the extra cost of transporting them down from Northport completely nonsensical."

"We have heard for a while now how enthusiastically interventionist New Zealand First is on the economy but legislating to force goods from one port to another is next level, it is pure Stalinism."

"The huge investment that would be needed to the infrastructure of Northport and the transport links from there to Auckland are complete folly, we might as well ask taxpayers to stand around burning $100 bills."

"I have seen and heard many bad policies in election campaigns over the years but this one takes the cake. If Labour or National entertain this kind of rubbish during post-election negotiations then they deserve the full wrath of the electorate that will surely follow," says Shirley.