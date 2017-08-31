Al Jazeera investigation underlines need for action on water - Greens

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 15:29

An Al Jazeera investigation into New Zealand’s waterways ‘Polluted Paradise’ shows how urgently we need to clean up our rivers and lakes, and stop the pollution that has led to two thirds of monitored rivers becoming too dirty to swim in, the Green Party said today.

"This is urgent. Al Jazeera has found out about New Zealand’s dirty little secret - that the National government has allowed its push for more exports to destroy our clean, green image," said Green Party water spokesperson Eugenie Sage.

"Around 40 million people could see this documentary, which shows how little integrity there is to our clean, green brand, a brand we depend on for our primary sector exports and for tourism.

"Our rivers should never have become like this. We can change the situation by changing the government that has pushed farmers into heavily polluting forms of agriculture and put maximising production ahead of environmental sustainability.

"It’s clear that to reduce the amount of the pollution our waterways have to endure, we have to reduce the number of hooves on our farms and produce food with the land, not against it. The Green Party will be releasing a plan to reduce pollution and clean up our rivers and lakes in the coming days," said Ms Sage.