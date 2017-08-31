List placings a 'window to the influence of the candidate'

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 15:44

The MÄori Party candidate for Pakuranga, Carrie Stoddart-Smith, believes her list ranking at 11 gives her a much stronger position to be a voice for Pakuranga than candidates in the major parties who are well down their party lists at 60 (Simeon Brown, National) and 66 (Barry Kirker, Labour).

She is the highest ranked candidate across all the parties standing in the Pakuranga electorate. In her campaign, she has already represented the party at a number of national level debates and panels alongside current Ministers and senior MPs.

Stoddart-Smith is a realist. She understands that her party is a minor party but is confident that voters in Pakuranga understand the MMP system and the benefits of electing a local voice to champion the issues that affect them.

She says, "Policy gains are about influence and relationships and the MÄori Party has proven we are a stable and cooperative partner. If elected as the MP for Pakuranga, the possibility of moving further up the party list also increases and that will give me greater influence to be a powerful independent voice for our electorate."

The National Party has indicated that the MÄori Party is a preferred partner in future governments. Electing Stoddart-Smith as the Pakuranga candidate - a stronghold for the National Party, means voters will guarantee a strong representative for the electorate no matter who forms the government after the election. She will work with both parties to advance the issues of importance for Pakuranga.

Stoddart-Smith says "the party is confident that we will secure the six MÄori seats and if Pakuranga votes me in as their MP, this would put us in a much stronger position to negotiate after the election on September 23."

"After all, we could be the party that decides who will be the government."

She says, "Although Labour is in a battle with our party for the MÄori electorates, I am confident that under Labour’s new generation of leadership there will be a conversation if Labour are successful at this election."

She says, "It is this willingness to work across parties and to be a voice for the electorate no matter who is in government that should be on the minds of voters

when it comes to the ballot box this election. Every vote for me, increases our chances of a strong, experienced, influential, and Pakuranga based voice in Parliament."