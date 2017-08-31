Greens launch policy to prevent pollution of our rivers and lakes

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 16:33

The Green Party will launch a plan to prevent pollution of our rural lakes, rivers and aquifers on Saturday morning.

"New Zealanders have told us they are worried about our rivers, lakes and drinking water. With many rivers unsafe for swimming, and the recent outbreak of gastro illness in Havelock North, things are dire out there," said Mr Shaw.

"We can have clean water and a thriving economy. Farmers get a bad rap for our dirty rivers and lakes but it doesn’t have to be this way. The National Government has pushed farmers into a high-input, highly polluting form of farming for both our water and our climate. We have a plan to prevent pollution that won’t cost the Earth, but will actually enhance it through sustainable land use."

What: Launch of policy to prevent pollution of our rivers and lakes

When: Saturday 2 September, 10am

Where: The Atkinsons Farm, 124 Yeronga Road, Pirinoa, South Wairarapa - a fully organic beef, sheep, deer, cropping and forestry farm

Who: Green Party leader James Shaw; Green Party water, primary industries and environment spokesperson Eugenie Sage; and Green Party Wairarapa candidate John Hart.

