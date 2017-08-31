DSC party list announced

Thursday, 31 August, 2017 - 21:27

Democrats for Social Credit Party President Ewan Cornor today announced the Party’s candidates for the 2017 Election.

"I’m proud to announce our list of candidates: the line-up features a dynamic combination of youth and experience. It represents a strong, credible alternative for voters.

Mr Cornor said that Democrats for Social Credit candidates would work to promote the Party’s plan of new economics for a just society on a healthy planet.

"New Zealand needs a financial system that’s relevant for this century, not the last one. None of the establishment parties in parliament can deliver that: in fact, they aren’t even considering it. But without changing the system they can’t deliver on their promises without dragging the country even further into debt.

"There has never been a better time for our candidates to promote our solutions on the hustings."

This election the Party is running twenty-six candidates - thirteen electorate candidates and thirteen list only candidates.

The Party has contested every election held since its first outing in 1954.

Support reached a peak in the 1981 election when it achieved 21 percent. Under MMP the Party would have had 19 MPs but because the election was held under the First Past the Post system it only gained two, Bruce Beetham and Garry Knapp.

The first two places on the list are filled by Party Leader Stephnie de Ruyter, and Deputy Leader Chris Leitch who is standing in Whangarei.

Rounding out the top six are security officer Jason Jobsis in Tauranga, town planner Scott Macarthur in New Lynn, self-employed contractor Hessel Van Wieren in Waitaki, and pilot Andrew Leitch in Mt Roskill.

The full list with candidate information is available here:

http://www.democrats.org.nz/People/tabid/64/cid/113/Candidates.aspx