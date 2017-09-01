English neglected Northland for decades - Peters

Friday, 1 September, 2017 - 17:08

After decades of neglect Bill English and the National Party have discovered Northland exists, says New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"With this miraculous discovery and the announcement of a big election bribe for Whangarei Boys’ High School, Northlanders should strike while the iron is hot and compile a wish list for Mr English to consider. But Northland better get it in before election day.

"But they shouldn’t be holding their breaths over any follow through.

"That’s the major concern because in the Northland by-election two years ago National made all sorts of promises over new roads, bridges and ultra fast broadband and couldn’t follow through with them," says Mr Peters.