Teki if you’re seki

Saturday, 2 September, 2017 - 10:38

‘Oku pehÄ ‘e he Minisitá ‘a e PotungÄue ma’ae Kakai Pasifikí ko ‘Alfred Ngaro, ‘I he ‘uike ni, ‘e fakamamafa’i ‘a e makehe ‘ange ‘a e Faiva Faka-Tongá, Hiva Faka-Tongá, Lea Faka-Tongá pea mo e Anga Faka-Tongá.

The uniqueness of Tongan dance, song, language and culture are highlighted this week says Minister for Pacific Peoples, Alfred Ngaro.

‘Uike Katoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga (Tongan Language Week) runs this year from Sunday 3 to Saturday 9 September.

"Tongan’s have a great competitive spirit and they’ve shown this again through their language celebrations this year," says Mr Ngaro.

"Instead of the usual week, this year the community decided to celebrate the language for an entire year with ‘Uike Katoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga a particular highlight.

"I’d like to encourage other kiwis to take on some of that Tongan spirit this week and challenge each other to try speak, cook or even dance like a Tongan.

"Teki is a popular move in Tongan dance and I’d love to see people giving it a go this week and sharing their efforts on social media with the hashtag #teki.

"Whether it’s exchanging your normal hello or kia ora for mÄlÅ e lelei, trying some lu sipi or checking out one of the events happening across the country there are lots of ways to get out and celebrate lea faka-Tonga (the Tongan language) and anga faka-Tonga (Tongan culture)."

The theme for the week is "Fakakoloa Aotearoa ‘Aki’ A e Nofo ‘A Kainga" or in English, "Enriching Aotearoa with our Family values".

The official opening ceremony of Uike Katoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga will be held at the Auckland War Memorial Museum tonight from 5.00pm to 6.30pm.

Further information about Uike Katoanga’i ‘o e Lea Faka-Tonga including a calendar of events and language resources can be found at www.mpp.govt.nz and the Ministry for Pacific People’s facebook page.