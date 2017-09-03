Political leaders challenged to commit on children's policy

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 07:41

Election 2017 is an opportunity for political leaders to commit to "a World’s best practice policy setting," for all New Zealand’s children.

Professors Asher, Coster and McCowan along with Dr Paul Hutchison, former chair of Parliament’s Health Select Committee challenge the next Prime Minister to embrace an overarching policy to give our children the best start in life.

Given the 2013 Parliament’s Health Select Committee report on "Improving health outcomes and preventing child abuse" received cross party support, it serves as a template for our next Prime Minister to show leadership and implement over time as finances allow.

The policy is an overarching package that starts at preconception and goes through to 3 years of age spelling out 12 major recommendations.

The evidence behind the policy is compelling and is backed up scientifically and economically by Nobel prize winning economist James Heckman.

It is fundamental to get it right from preconception on in areas such as nutrition, preventing obesity, diabetes, fetal alcohol syndrome, maternity and reproductive health and contraceptive services, oral health and housing.

It is a no brainer, that very early best practice intervention pays off and avoids huge costs later on (e.g. the mental health of our prison population).

The Health Select Committee report is well known to the political leaders and has been praised by them.

Our challenge to the leaders is to commit to implementing the substance of this overarching package, agreed on by the political parties and thus making New Zealand best in the world for all children, not just the lucky 80 percent.

Improving health outcomes for New Zealand children should be a priority for all New Zealanders.