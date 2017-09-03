New crack down on gangs and drugs

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 11:48

A re-elected National Government will invest $82 million over four years to tackle methamphetamine with a range of tough measures to clamp down hard on organised crime and drug dealers, Police spokesperson Paula Bennett says.

It will also fund more treatment places for those addicted to methamphetamine and other drugs.

"Gangs are increasingly pushing dangerous drugs into our communities and we are committed to stopping them, locking them up and seizing their ill-gotten gains," Mrs Bennett says.

"National will redouble its efforts to stop drugs getting into the country, stamp out meth labs and disrupt the supply networks as part of a refreshed Methamphetamine Action Plan.

"We’ll also increase Police powers to stop gang members from committing crimes in the first place, backing up our investment in more Police officers and smarter policing and our tougher sentencing of offenders."

A new National Government will spend $40 million over four years on drug treatment and education services including:

- 1500 additional in patient drug treatment places

- Community based treatment, prevention and education services provided by NGOs and Iwi

National will also invest $42 million over four years on a crackdown on gangs and the supply of serious drugs by:

- Giving Police new power to search the cars and houses of the most serious criminal gang members at any time to ensure they don’t have firearms through new Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs)

- Doubling the number of drug dog teams and introducing them in domestic airports, ferries and mail centres to clamp down on trafficking

- Increasing penalties for manufacturing and distributing synthetic cannabis from a maximum of two years imprisonment to eight years, but no changes to charges for possession

- Imposing new obligations on gang members on a benefit so that if they can’t justify expensive assets, they can have their benefit cancelled or be declined a benefit

- Introducing a new charge of ‘wilful contamination’ for people who contaminate rental properties

- Introducing compulsory police vetting for anyone working at ports, mail centres or airport baggage centres (this includes contractors)

"These measures come on top of the $503 million announced earlier this year for 1125 more Police Staff, which included 80 police to target organised crime and drugs.

"Serious drugs like methamphetamine and the gangs who peddle them are a scourge on our society," Mrs Bennett says.

"These drug dealers are destroying lives for profit and greed and these drugs have no place in our country.

"We need to help those that are already addicted and find ways of stopping new victims of this drug and the gangs who peddle them.

"Our investment in strengthening our borders will also help reduce harm because we know the most effective way to tackle this problem is to stop drugs reaching our shores in the first place.

"National is the party of law and order - we take the safety of all New Zealanders seriously. Police’s mission is for New Zealand to be the safest country in the world, and National wholeheartedly supports this goal," Mrs Bennett says.

The $82 million over four years will be made up of $40 million from the proceeds of crime and $42 million of new funding.