Q+A Health Debate: Dr Jonathan Coleman and Dr David Clark with Corin Dann

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 14:09

DHB funding has been in the political spotlight this election campaign, but on TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme this morning National’s health spokesperson Dr Jonathan Coleman defended his party’s efficiency gains in DHBs.

"Patient care comes first and every service has improved. The deficits are a fraction of less than 1%. They’re less than when Labour was in power. The big picture is $13 billion into DHBs. All services are improving," he said.

Labour’s health spokesperson, Dr David Clark, highlighted shortfalls in the current health system.

"Half a million New Zealanders could not afford to go to their GP last year. They’re not getting the care, and that means that they’re ending up in the ED department further down the track - bad for them and costing the system more money.

