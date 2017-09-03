Q+A Education Debate: Nikki Kaye and Chris Hipkins with Corin Dann

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 13:56

National’s Nikki Kaye says her party doesn’t support teachers’ pay rates based on performance.

"No, we don’t support performance pay," Ms Kaye told Corin Dann on TVNZ 1’s Q+A programme this morning.

"The only thing I’d say is I’ve had a lot of feedback from teachers across the country. They quite like ACT’s policy in terms of paying teachers more, but we don’t support performance pay," she said.

However, Labour’s Chris Hipkins said his party will scrap National Standards.

"We want parents to have better information about how their kids are doing. National Standards are not national; they’re not standard; they don’t measure progress," said Mr Hipkins.

"And they’ve been found by the Ministry of Education’s own research to be a very bad measure of how well students are progressing," he said.

