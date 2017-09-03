Labour must adopt a workable tax policy - Opportunities Party

Sunday, 3 September, 2017 - 21:59

If the latest predictions from flustered pundits come true, New Zealand faces the dystopian prospect of a Government without policy, being propped up by a party without principles.

That’s why The Opportunities Party is again asking Labour to abandon its "We’ll have a tax working group" approach to tax reform, and adopt TOP’s Fair Tax policies before polling day.

"I’ve been involved in the last two government tax reviews," says Party Leader Dr Gareth Morgan. "Neither were adopted because they both made the same honest assessment that a CGT or a wealth Tax that doesn’t include the family home simply will not change a thing."

"As a party based on policy, we cannot stand by and let the public of New Zealand be hoodwinked by a kick for touch policy from the party most believe will be at the centre of the next government", continued Dr Morgan."If Labour don’t have a tax policy to solve the housing crisis and reduce inequality they can have ours. Waiting for a review that will deliver the same answers will simply mean our current problems get worse."