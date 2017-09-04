ExportNZ releases manifesto for election

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 06:45

ExportNZ has released its manifesto for the 2017 election.

ExportNZ Executive Director Catherine Beard says exporting is critical for the economy and voters should choose a Government that supports trade.

"The single biggest policy issue is whether there is support for TPP-11 and other key potential trade deals. These have the best practical ability to grow jobs and incomes," Catherine Beard said.

Exporters wanted to see a Government keeping the pressure off the New Zealand dollar by balancing the budget and keeping interest rates low through a focused target on inflation.

A population policy for growth was also needed given New Zealand’s small domestic market which makes it harder to grow export capable firms. Government procurement policies are another way to grow export capable firms and there needs to be a focus on growing markets in Asia and Africa, Catherine Beard said.

Election Manifesto from ExportNZ is on www.exportnz.org.nz