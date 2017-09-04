Age Concern release Election Manifesto

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 13:08

Age Concern New Zealand believe that actions taken now can change the course of ageing in New Zealand for the better, for our older population and wider society.

Our 2017 Election Manifesto outlines priorities that we would like to see put into practice after the 2017 General Election. The key priorities are to:

Challenge ageist stereotypes and celebrate diversity

Embrace Age-Friendly Communities

Improve access to health and social care services for older people

Create economic well-being

Strengthen the community and voluntary sector

Stephanie Clare, Chief Executive Age Concern New Zealand, says "This manifesto is a call to action for political parties and the Government.

"An ageing society requires forward vision and the ability to plan for the future. Ageist attitudes have no place in our approach to the future.

"That is why we place emphasis on everyone having a good start in life with opportunities to improve themselves, their communities and to think about the future they want.

"Age-friendly communities will ensure that we have the infrastructure and community approach that will be inclusive for everyone not just older people.

"Creating opportunities for older people to be in paid and unpaid work is important to address the skills gap that employers are seeking and to learn from the expertise and experience that older workers bring to the workplace.

"Being able to live longer with a high quality of life, dignity and respect is an accomplishment of our times.

"A demographic change is coming and we urge political parties and the Government to prepare for this structural issue.

"Make sure you vote this election and make your vote count."