BusinessNZ welcome separate urban planning

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 13:23

BusinessNZ has welcomed National’s plan to introduce new planning law for urban areas.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the current planning system under the Resource Management Act is not allowing urban development in response to growth.

"BusinessNZ has been advocating for fit-for-purpose urban planning laws separate from the Resource Management Act to get better planning and development and better protection for the environment in cities.

"Separating the planning functions for the built and the natural environments will better achieve the objectives of each of these.

"This will also allow the relevant parts of the Local Government Act and Land Transport Management Act to be better aligned with urban planning legislation.

"Business welcomes this announcement of a new approach to urban planning, and the consultation planned with key stakeholders including business to achieve a planning regime that is responsive to growth and development."