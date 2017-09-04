National 'adopts ACT’s planning policy'

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 14:27

National adopting ACT’s policy of separate urban planning laws shows why it needs ACT to supply the ideas for a centre-right Government, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"On the face of it, National have nicked the second half of our policy to scrap the RMA and create pro-development legislation for cities.

"It’s a belated concession that the housing market is not all peaches and cream, and that fundamental reform of planning laws is necessary.

"ACT has led this debate, in fact it’s one of the key ideas described in my book Own Your Future. I’ve always said it’s ridiculous for us to regulate land use in Henderson using the same legislation as Fiordland.

"One question remains; if National admits the RMA is a drag on our economy and housing supply, why won’t they commit to scrapping it?

"This is exactly why National needs a stronger ACT. With more ACT MPs we’ll ensure National scraps the RMA entirely, along with the rest of the unnecessary red tape that holds back house-building.

"In the meantime, if Steven Joyce needs any other policies to nick for the campaign, there’s a whole book where this one came from. He can order it on ACT’s website for just $20."