New Ambassador to the South East Asian Nations announced

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 16:11

Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee today named diplomat Pam Dunn as New Zealand’s Ambassador to the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"The ASEAN region is a key political and security partner for New Zealand," Mr Brownlee says.

"Ms Dunn will be based in Jakarta alongside our Ambassador to Indonesia, and will work to deepen the trading and political relationship.

"She will also be able to offer New Zealand’s support and expertise in areas such as agricultural development, education, disaster relief, collective security and combating transnational crime.

"Our exports to the 10 ASEAN countries totalled more than NZ$6 billion in the previous financial year, predominantly from goods in the agriculture and forestry sectors but also from services.

"This trade is underpinned by the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (AANZFTA)."

"We hope to grow this significant trade and economic relationship, particularly in education and tourism," Mr Brownlee says.

Ms Dunn was most recently Private Secretary, Foreign Affairs in the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and has previously worked in Beijing and Shanghai.