First Te Pou Tupua chosen to act as 'human face' of Te Awa Tupua

Monday, 4 September, 2017 - 16:20

Dame Tariana Turia, DNZM and Turama Hawira have been appointed to the office of Te Pou Tupua which was established under the Whanganui River Treaty settlement to act as the human face of Te Awa Tupua, Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Christopher Finlayson and the Whanganui iwi announced today.

Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017 came into force earlier this year. It recognises Te Awa Tupua as a legal person comprising the Whanganui River as an indivisible and living whole from the mountains to the sea, including all of its elements.

Te Pou Tupua is a singular role that will be performed jointly by Dame Tariana and Mr Hawira. Te Pou Tupua will act and speak on behalf of Te Awa Tupua and promote and protect its health and wellbeing.

"These appointments were made jointly by the Crown and iwi with interests in the Whanganui River catchment, reflecting our Treaty partnership," Mr Finlayson said. "I congratulate Dame Tariana and Mr Hawira on their appointments and thank them for agreeing to take on this important role to advocate for the health and wellbeing of Te Awa Tupua.

"This innovative legal framework recognises the spiritual connection between the iwi and their ancestral river. It also provides a strong foundation for the future of the river which will benefit its communities."

The Chair of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, Gerrard Albert lauded the co-operation amongst the iwi with interests in the Whanganui River. "It was the vision of the late Sir Archie Taiaroa that the settlement of the Whanganui River claim should result in acknowledgment of both the mana of Te Awa Tupua and the mana of all its iwi," Mr Albert said.

"The role of Te Pou Tupua as the human face of Te Awa Tupua is of great importance to the new framework that has been created for the Whanganui River and Te Pou Tupua will be engaging actively with the iwi, hapū and communities of the Whanganui River, local government and the other groups as part of its work."

Te Pou Tupua will also be responsible for administering a new $30 million contestable fund, Te Korotete, which will be available to support initiatives relating to the environmental enhancement of Te Awa Tupua.

Dame Tariana and Mr Harawira have been appointed as Te Pou Tupua for a period of three years.