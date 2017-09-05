Teacher unions exploit school kids for propaganda - ACT

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 14:11

Teacher unions must be held to account for exploiting school kids as unpaid labour to deliver election propaganda, ACT Leader David Seymour said today.

"We now have self-serving unionists abusing the trust we place in them and their special access to children, sending political propaganda home in school backpacks," says Mr Seymour.

"This is exploitation of school kids and a breach of the State Service Commission’s public sector neutrality rules."

Political expression and participation must be undertaken in the individual’s own time. To the extent that union activity leads to political expression within the workplace, this should be carried out at times and in places dedicated for union activity. In no case should such activities be visible to the general public.

"Someone needs to be held accountable.

"The propaganda urges parents to vote for parties with union policies, such as abolishing charter schools. In other words, NZEI is using kids to campaign for Labour and the Greens. Other parts of the flyer are carbon copies of Labour policy, urging voters to vote for parties that pledge ‘the immediate restoration of funding cut in 2010 to employ qualified teachers’ which happens to be the first line in Labour’s ECE policy.

"The leaflets call for more education funding, but over the weekend NZEI turned feral against ACT’s policy of around $1 billion a year to pay good teachers more.

"That’s because the teacher unions don’t care about kids. They don’t care about teachers. They care about keeping their members on oppressive low-wage collective contracts, skimming off union fees and trying to influence elections to maintain their power over our state schools."

NZEI leaflet: http://act.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/nzei-1.jpg