NZ First 'working in the best interest of seniors'

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 14:45

New Zealand First has worked hard for Seniors getting rid of the surtax and launching the SuperGold Card 10 years ago, the New Zealand First Leader and Northland Member of Parliament Rt Hon Winston Peters told a Grey Power meeting in Kerikeri today.

"Plans for a new generation of the SuperGold Card will be announced this Saturday.

Mr Peters said New Zealand First would continue working in the best interests of Seniors with our policies which include:

- Three free GP visits for SuperGold Cardholders each year - National voted against this in Parliament.

- Removing the tax on the New Zealand Superannuation Fund - the nest egg for NZ Super. National started taxing the fund, and it stopped government contributions for 10 years robbing it of billions. We would re-start contributions.

- Free eye tests for SuperGold Cardholders once a year.

- A ten per cent discount on power bills for SuperGold Cardholders during the winter months.

- Extending the benefits of the SuperGold Card.