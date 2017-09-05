Political parties respond to Volunteering NZ

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 17:06

Volunteering, like voting, is an opportunity to exercise our democratic citizenship.

Contributing 157 million hours or the equivalent of approximately $3.5 billion to the country’s GDP, volunteers are vital to the social development, economy and environment of New Zealanders.

VNZ are therefore pleased to publish the responses from nearly every political party in relation to our 2017 election manifesto for volunteers and volunteering. ‘There are many changes occurring within the volunteering sector making it essential it remains well supported and future-proofed’ states Scott Miller, Chief Executive of Volunteering New Zealand.

‘The 2017 election provides an opportunity to look at how the Government can ensure volunteering remains a strong part of our nation’s identity, and the level to which this is reflected in parties’ policy manifestos and replies’ adds Miller.

Following consultation with its members, Volunteering New Zealand’s manifesto contains four areas of focus for the next Government. These are: (1) Government agencies better valuing and recognising the contribution made by volunteers to service delivery and social capital; (2) Making it easier for people to volunteer; (3) Support for more effective volunteer management; and (4) Looking after the welfare of volunteer workers.

Read the VNZ manifesto and the party responses at www.volunteeringnz.org.nz/policy/elections/

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of national volunteer-involving organisations that have a commitment to volunteering. Their mission is to maximise the impact of volunteering in our communities. www.volunteeringnz.org.nz