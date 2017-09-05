Maori Party proud to support Ka Pai Kai Rotorua

Tuesday, 5 September, 2017 - 19:20

MÄori Party co-leader and Waiariki MP Te Ururoa Flavell began his weekly delivery of lunch orders to Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai today, they are the fourth local school to take up the initiative this term as part of the pilot initiated by Healthy Families Rotorua.

"The team from Healthy Families Rotorua have guided this kaupapa alongside members of the community, and like-minded businesses who have stepped up to offer their support, whether by way of administrative support, sponsorship, volunteers, or delivering the lunches to local schools. It is a true example of how it takes a village to raise a child," Mr Flavell says.

Te Wharekura o Ngati Rongomai, alongside Te Kura Kaupapa o Hurungaterangi, Rotorua Primary and Whakarewarewa Primary currently order nutritious and affordable lunches through Ka Pai Kai Rotorua, with the Trust looking to expand to other schools in the fourth term or in 2018.

"I am hugely proud of the effort that Ka Pai Kai Rotorua have put in to getting this initiative off the ground and running well and I look forward to getting those lunches out to the tamariki of Ngati Rongomai each week," Mr Flavell says.

Healthy Families Rotorua launched this community-led intervention to combat food insecurity in the Rotorua district. Ka pai Kai Rotorua’s success is due to the collaboration of individuals and organisations with a shared vision for the health and wellbeing of tamariki in Rotorua.