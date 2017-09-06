'Robertson's budget set to be the best since Roger Douglas'

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 10:52

The Taxpayers’ Union is delighted that the Labour Party are committing to, in effect, running zero budgets outside of the areas of spending they have already announced. Clarification that their ‘operating allowance’ is annual, and not cumulative, means that outside the core areas of government spending, new budget items will not be added to the future.

"We’ve not seen this level of commitment to locking down discretionary spending since Sir Roger Douglas," says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

"It is still our opinion that Labour’s figures do have mistakes - although probably not the full $11.7 billion Steven Joyce alleges. We saw confirmation of this when Labour changed its website to reflect a new date of implementation for its ‘Families’ Package’."

"Similarly, we too thought Labour were mistaken in not accumulating the operating allowance - an accounting error rather than anything economic. But with Labour now saying they meant it all along, the whole significance of Mr Robertson’s numbers has changed."

"This means that new spending is focused at core areas. The Taxpayers' Union certainly welcome this."