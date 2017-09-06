Overseas voting starts today for NZers abroad

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 11:05

New Zealanders who are overseas can vote from today in the 2017 General Election.

"Being out of the country doesn’t mean you have to miss out on voting and having your say in the election," says Alicia Wright, Chief Electoral Officer.

"If you live overseas or you are already travelling overseas, you can download and print voting papers from www.elections.org.nz, vote in person at overseas posts in many countries, or apply for postal voting papers."

More information on overseas voting can be found at www.elections.org.nz/overseas, or by calling 0800 36 76 56.

You can vote from overseas if you’re enrolled and you’re a New Zealand citizen who has been in NZ within the past 3 years, or you’re a permanent resident of New Zealand who has been in NZ within the past 12 months.

About 53,000 people are enrolled with an overseas address with the highest numbers in Australia (31,000) and the United Kingdom (9,700).

"If you’re heading away on an overseas trip closer to election day, you can cast a vote before you leave at any advance voting place from Monday 11 September, or you can contact your local returning officer if you need to vote before then," says Ms Wright.

"There will also be advance voting facilities in the Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch International Airports in the week before election day, so travellers can vote before they leave the country," says Ms Wright.

Election timeline:

- 6 September Overseas voting starts

- 11 September Advance voting starts in New Zealand

- 22 September The last day people can enrol to vote in the election

- 23 September Election day