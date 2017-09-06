Applications for $200k Youth Fund 2018 open

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 11:52

Youth Minister Nikki Kaye announced today that applications have opened for Youth Fund 2018.

"Youth Fund supports community initiatives that are designed and led by young people, or youth organisations working in partnership with young people," says Ms Kaye.

"This is about building the capabilities and resilience of our young people, and supporting them to develop new skills through volunteering, mentoring and leadership opportunities.

"At the same time, it’s also about enabling young people to get more involved with their local community, so they feel more connected and have an opportunity to give something back to their community."

A total of $200,000 will be available in 2018, and applications can be made for amounts between $2,000 and $7000.

"Young people make up the panel which assesses applications, so this is very much a youth-led initiative," says Ms Kaye.

"Recipients of funding from last year’s Youth Fund came up with a diverse range of community-focused projects. These saw young people involved in learning more about the democratic process, supporting siblings of people with disabilities, providing hospice care, delivering artistic productions and cultivating a community vegetable garden.

"We have so many young people with great ideas and a great sense of community spirit, and it’s always heartening to see the initiatives they come up with.

"I’m sure the applicants for funding in 2018 will have some fantastic projects they’re keen to turn into reality, so I encourage all young people aged from 12 to 24 to apply."

Applications for Youth Fund 2018 close at 2pm on Friday 29 September 2017.

More information is available here.