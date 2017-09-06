Govt concerned at Cambodian opposition leader’s arrest

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 14:49

The New Zealand Government is deeply concerned about the arrest of Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee says.

"Mr Sokha is a respected advocate for democracy within Cambodia, and we urge the government in Phnom Penh to be clear and open about the case against him," Mr Brownlee says.

"It is vital for Cambodian democracy that opposition voices are able to be heard," Mr Brownlee says.

Mr Sokha was arrested at his home in the Cambodian capital on Sunday and is being held in a prison outside the city. He has been charged with treason.

Mr Sokha, leader of the Cambodia National Rescue Party, visited New Zealand in March and met with parliamentarians and officials.