Citizenship mistake costly for ratepayers - Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union says that former Whangarei District Councillor Jayne Golightly’s excuse that she was unaware of her citizenship status, meaning that she was not legally entitled to be a candidate isn’t good enough, given her public admission that she travels on a UK passport. Based on advice from other councils, the mistake is likely to cost Whangarei ratepayers around $100,000 for a by-election.

Garrick Wright-McNaughton, Spokesperson of the Taxpayers’ Union, says "Ms Golightly’s resignation and the subsequent by-election will cost Whangarei District ratepayers more than the pain of voting again. It cost Auckland ratepayers $100,000 as a result of a single local board member resigning. This by-election is likely to cost the same."

"Even the Council’s FAQ for candidates states that candidates must be citizens. At best, Ms Golightly is incompetent for not bothering to check. An apology isn’t good enough, she needs to refund her ratepayer funded salary that she was never entitled to."

"Had Ms Golightly or Whangarei District Council’s returning officer carried out the trivial process of confirming Ms Golightly’s citizenship prior to last year’s elections, this wouldn’t have been necessary."