Crown to pardon Tuhoe prophet Rua Kenana

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 17:12

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has today released a summary of an agreement which will progress a statutory pardon for TÅ«hoe prophet and leader Rua KÄnana.

The Crown and descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira me ngÄ uri o MaungapÅhatu will sign the agreement at MaungapÅhatu on Saturday 9 September which bring the statutory pardon a step closer to reality.

Mr Flavell and whÄnau of Rua KÄnana met in Rotorua today ahead of the historic signing to outline details of the agreement.

"The agreement contains much more than the pardon. It acknowledges the lasting effects the events 2 April 1916 had on the descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira and apologises for that," says Mr Flavell.

"It is what his uri and followers of the Iharaira faith deserve. It goes some way to putting right a wrong from a century ago."

The Agreement notes the Crown’s intention to introduce legislation to provide:

- a summary of the circumstances around the 1916 invasion of MaungapÅhatu;

- Crown acknowledgements to the descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira;

- a Crown apology to the descendants of Rua KÄnana and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki;

- a pardon to Rua KÄnana for the conviction he sustained for moral resistance to arrest; and

- a declaration to restore the character, mana and reputation of Rua KÄnana, his uri (descendants), and NgÄ Toenga o ngÄ Tamariki a Iharaira.

The statutory pardon for Rua KÄnana will not be made official until legislation enacting the terms of the agreement is passed by Parliament. It is a pardon for the criminal conviction.

Once passed into law the statutory pardon will be only the fourth arising from Crown-MÄori relations.

In 1988, those of NgÄti Awa descent who were arrested, tried and labelled as rebels in or about 1865, received a statutory pardon in the RÅ«nanga o NgÄti Awa Act; in 2013, Mokomoko received statutory recognition of a previous Royal Prerogative of Mercy pardon for his involvement in the murder of missionary Carl Volkner in 1865, and in 2014, Kereopa Te Rau also received a statutory pardon for his role in the murder of Reverend Volkner through the Treaty settlement with NgÄti Rangiwewehi.

Background: On 2 April, 1916, a contingent of 70 armed police invaded MaungapÅhatu to arrest TÅ«hoe prophet and leader Rua KÄnana. In an exchange of gunfire, his son Toko Rua and Te Maipi Te Whiu were killed and other MÄori and four police were injured.

Charges laid against Rua KÄnana over the invasion were either dismissed or resulted in his acquittal, but he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on an earlier charge of "moral resistance". The Iharaira faith went into decline after the events and has never fully recovered.

The Waitangi Tribunal in 2012 determined that excessive force was used in the arrest of Rua KÄnana and it was unlawfully carried out as it was on a Sunday.