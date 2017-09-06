35,000 reasons for Jayne Golightly to reimburse ratepayers

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Taxpayers’ Union has received clarification from the Whangarei District Council that the upcoming by-election, resulting from Jayne Golightly not being a New Zealand citizen, is likely to cost $35,000, not the $100,000 cost other councils have spent running similar by-elections.
Garrick Wright-McNaughton, a Spokesperson of the Taxpayers’ Union, says, "Given that the blame rests squarely at Ms Golightly’s feet, she needs to pay back the $35,000 that would otherwise be billed to ratepayers."
"While $35,000 is better than $100,000, Ms Golightly can’t in good conscience make a stuff-up costing $35,000, refuse to pay it back, and then expect people to vote for her."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.