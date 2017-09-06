35,000 reasons for Jayne Golightly to reimburse ratepayers

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 17:59

The Taxpayers’ Union has received clarification from the Whangarei District Council that the upcoming by-election, resulting from Jayne Golightly not being a New Zealand citizen, is likely to cost $35,000, not the $100,000 cost other councils have spent running similar by-elections.

Garrick Wright-McNaughton, a Spokesperson of the Taxpayers’ Union, says, "Given that the blame rests squarely at Ms Golightly’s feet, she needs to pay back the $35,000 that would otherwise be billed to ratepayers."

"While $35,000 is better than $100,000, Ms Golightly can’t in good conscience make a stuff-up costing $35,000, refuse to pay it back, and then expect people to vote for her."