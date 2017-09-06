New Lynn 'best served if local voted strategically'

Wednesday, 6 September, 2017 - 18:54

Local resident, Scott Macarthur, wants to make the New Lynn electorate the country’s newest strategic seat.

Standing for the Democrats for Social Credit, the 36-year-old believes this election presents the best opportunity for New Lynn to lock in some real political power going forward, following the retirement of long-serving MP David Cunliffe.

Mr Macarthur says if New Lynn residents voted strategically for him with their electorate vote, he would be best placed to maximise the area’s leverage with a new government or by sitting on the cross-benches. This would create real leverage on issues such as the housing crisis, tax reform and government investment in the growth pressures facing Auckland.

"Wouldn’t it be great if the next MP for New Lynn was being courted by the two main parties after the election and could name some bottom-lines!?"

"With two or three of the current minor parties in real trouble, and the election a line call, New Lynn has the perfect opportunity to be the next strategic seat. That would be the quickest and most effective way for New Lynn to achieve some real wins locally while also providing a springboard for the Democrats, a small party with big ideas."

In addition to Mr Cunliffe’s departure throwing things wide open, Mr Macarthur points to the 2014 General Election results when the party vote in New Lynn was won by National.

"Locally there’s no dominant allegiance to either Labour or National, especially when you consider this election both of those candidates are relatively unknown and untested.

"The reality is if one of them gets in, they’ll then sit on the backbench for years and so will New Lynn. Voting for Labour or National is like choosing between Pepsi or Coke to be honest - there’s little difference and nothing really changes. Whereas if enough people gave me their electorate vote, New Lynn would create a new party within parliament, the Democrats, and things would have to change."

Mr Macarthur says he’s fully aware of the issues New Lynn faces having owned a home in the electorate for some years.

"I love New Lynn and the transformation it has gone through, with its proximity to Titirangi and the Waitakeres keeping it closely connected to nature. It’s an up and coming place, but there’s still much work to be done. What really upsets me is the number of homeless people we have living in locally and in other parts of Auckland. That’s the obvious sign of this current government’s ineptitude."

"I chose to stand for the Democrats for Social Credit because they’re a reformist party and I’m a reformist candidate. I want to see the issues facing this country tackled head on and not be held back by a lack of vision or more excuses from existing politicians who don’t want to do any hard work."

His policy priorities would include addressing house prices by regulating how much the banks could loan to housing investors, and by supporting first home buyers with low interest loans either through Kiwibank or a new loans board. He also advocates the introduction of a Financial Transaction Tax. This would be charged at a very low rate (1%) on any bank withdrawal. Because of the broad base of the tax and the inability to avoid it, this would allow GST to be abolished as well other punitive levies such as student loans.

On immigration, he would insist residency was no longer for sale with investor categories abolished. He is also keen to see investigations into supermarket prices and the cost of building materials, with laws passed to ensure greater transparency and competition in these sectors.

"Some of our policies are seen as left-of-centre and others are seen as right-of-centre but primarily we’re about delivering meaningful structural change to improve people’s lives. Many will remember the former Social Credit from the 1970s and 1980s when it was the third most supported party in New Zealand and had a strong presence in parliament."

Scott Macarthur is a qualified town planner and a member of the New Zealand Planning Institute, giving him great insight into urban growth and transport issues and the changes needed to existing laws and government funding to make our cities work better.

"Unlike the large party candidates, I offer real policies and real change. And unlike other small parties, I’m not just standing in New Lynn as a flagbearer for the party vote.

"I want people to give me their electorate vote so I can take a whole new party to Wellington. That’s how you can deliver real action locally, and that’s what locals now need to carefully weigh up when casting their electorate vote" says Mr Macarthur.

www.scott4newlynn.co.nz