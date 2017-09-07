Next step in Canterbury's hospital rebuilds

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 10:11

Canterbury is to receive a new purpose built specialist mental health facility valued at up to $57 million, taking the region’s hospital rebuild to well over $1 billion Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says.

Dr Coleman made the announcement with Prime Minister Bill English in Christchurch today.

"The Government’s ongoing commitment to Canterbury’s recovery is demonstrated by its delivery of the region’s mammoth hospital redevelopment project," Dr Coleman says.

"With $215 million of new hospital facilities at Burwood opened, the $463 million Acute Services Building and $72 million Outpatients facility due to be completed in 2018, we’re able to confirm the next stage of the redevelopment project.

"There’s a compelling case for services to be moved out of The Princess Margaret Hospital and into a purpose built facility.

"The Indicative Business Case for new facilities for mental health services, approved today, outlines two options for services to be relocated to the Hillmorton Hospital Campus.

"The options include different combinations of rebuild and refurbishment costing between $47 million and $57 million and will be built within three years.

"In the meantime, Canterbury DHB will maintain the facility at The Princess Margaret Hospital for patients and staff until the move."

Canterbury DHB provides specialist inpatient mental health services for the South Island, including a dedicated mums and babies unit, Child Adolescent and Family services and an eating disorders unit.

It also houses the Seager Clinic for long term rehabilitation. These services are all currently housed at The Princess Margaret Hospital.

"An independent clinical review found more work needs to be done with South Island DHBs on the best way for the regional services to be delivered to Canterbury people and the rest of the South Island over the next 50 years," Dr Coleman says.

"With this in mind the next step is that a decision will be made as to which of the options outlined is best.

"The DHB will then work on the details and timelines in the detailed business case."

The Government invested $224 million into mental health at Budget 2017. This includes $100 million which is being invested into 17 new initiatives which signal a move towards a great focus on prevention and earlier intervention, as well as building resilience.

This investment through Budget 2017 builds on the $1.4 billion spent on mental health and addiction services in the last year.