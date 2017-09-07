NZ assistance for Myanmar humanitarian crisis

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 10:27

New Zealand will contribute $1.5 million for humanitarian assistance in response to the crisis in Myanmar’s Rakhine State, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee has announced.

The funding will be used by the Red Cross Movement to help affected people in Myanmar and across the border in Bangladesh.

"This support will help meet critical the humanitarian needs, through providing emergency food, water, healthcare and household items," Mr Brownlee says.

"The New Zealand government is very concerned with the violence and humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State.

"Whilst acknowledging the need to restore law and order, we urge the Myanmar Government to take all necessary steps to protect civilians and enable humanitarian support to be delivered to all affected communities," Mr Brownlee says.

The escalating crisis in Rakhine has seen tens of thousands of refugees cross into Bangladesh, and another 20,000 are reported still stranded along the border.