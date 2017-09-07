Great Short and Great Day Walks announced

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 11:20

Some of New Zealand’s finest tracks are set to become part of a new network of Great Short and Great Day walks, Tourism Minister Paula Bennett and Conservation Minister Maggie Barry have announced.

"We’re bringing new facilities and a new, higher profile to some of the best walking experiences New Zealand has to offer as part of Budget 2017’s $76m investment in DOC’s infrastructure," Mrs Bennett says.

The Great Day and Great Short Walks, developed by DOC in partnership with Tourism New Zealand, are an expansion of the highly successful Great Walks brand aimed at promoting more of the fantastic walking experiences available across the country.

"This is a chance to draw more tourists off the beaten track and enable more communities to benefit from increasing visitor numbers," Mrs Bennett says.

The Budget 2017 funding will allow DOC to better manage the impact of visitor growth, while also protecting biodiversity and threatened species.

"Ranging from Mt Manaia in Northland to Lake Gunn in Fiordland, the walks have been chosen from DOC’s best and most spectacular tracks. Some, such as the track to Cathedral Cove, are already world famous, while others are relatively unknown gems," Ms Barry says.

Ms Barry released the list of walks, which includes the Cape Kidnappers Great Day Walk, while in Napier today.

"While many of these chosen walks are already top quality, others will see investment to make them truly world-class, with new facilities such as toilets or improved track surfaces.

"DOC’s own research has shown tourists are looking for shorter, easier experiences and we’re meeting that demand by highlighting the best through this new brand."

The new networks will be officially launched by DOC and Tourism New Zealand in October this year.

Great Short Walks (30 minutes to 3 hours)

o Mt Manaia, Northland

o Mangawhai Cliff, Northland

o Rangitoto Summit, Auckland

o Cathedral Cove, Coromandel

o Wainui Falls, Golden Bay

o Charming Creek, West Coast

o Cape Foulwind, West Coast

o Devil’s Punchbowl, Arthur’s Pass

o Kura Tawhiti, Canterbury

o Lake Matheson, West Coast

o Fox Glacier, West Coast

o Tasman Glacier View, Mt Cook

o Blue Pools, Haast Pass

- Lake Gunn, Fiordland

Great Day Walks (4-6 hours)

o Te Whara - Bream Head, Northland

o Cape Kidnappers, Hawkes Bay

o Tongariro Alpine Crossing, Ruapehu

o Hooker Valley, Aoraki

o Roy’s Peak, Wanaka