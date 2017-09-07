Penk already working on local issues in the Northwest

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 12:37

National Party candidate for Helensville, Chris Penk is already working hard on local issues, ahead of the upcoming election. "The issues that are important to the people of the northwest are important to me", he says.

Penk is working hard in the hope of becoming local MP for the area later this month. "I’m putting in the hard yards already. Working on these issues now will mean that I can hit the ground running as the Member of Parliament the day after the election, if elected."

Penk points to three examples of local issues that he’s been advocating on:

1. investment in transport infrastructure;

2. increased mobile and internet connectivity in rural areas; and

3. maximizing workforce availability for local businesses.

On transport infrastructure, Penk has secured a visit by the current Minister of Transport to the electorate, including a public meeting, to take place on 7 September. Penk will brief Hon Simon Bridges on certain key aspects of the local transport networks. "It’s a huge deal to get the visit planned at this politically frenetic time. The visit’s timing reflects the importance of transport to life and work in Auckland’s northwest."

On mobile and internet connectivity in rural areas, Penk has been engaging with various communities that have traditionally enjoyed lower levels of coverage, such as Bethells, Coatesville and others. He’s been advocating for greater coverage. "The recent Rural Broadband Initiative announcement did include some wins but also highlighted that more work will be needed to get all areas across the line. I’m ready, willing and able to continue that work."

On maximizing workforce availability, Penk has recently visited several prominent local businesses and been championing their cause at the highest levels. Particularly important to these businesses - especially the ones that naturally have variable employment levels throughout the year - is the supply of willing workers. "As you’d expect, local businesses are keen to employ talented locals at every opportunity. Where outside help is needed, it shouldn’t be difficult for employers to access. It’s a win for everyone when local businesses are able to keep the wheels of local industry turning strongly."

Penk is campaigning strongly for the Party Vote for National in the upcoming election and sees his work on local issues as a great way to show the Party’s commitment to Helensville. "It’s crucial that the story of New Zealand’s success includes local chapters", Penk says, "which is why I’m asking for two ticks for National this election".