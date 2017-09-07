NZEI welcomes Green Party pay equity policy

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 12:37

The Green Party pay equity policy released today sets a line in the sand for other parties to show their political commitment to giving women pay justice.

NZEI Te Riu Roa says thousands of its educator members involved in current and upcoming pay equity claims will be heartened by the Green Party’s plan.

"We now challenge other parties to reveal their pay equity policies and their commitment to put money aside to fund pay justice to women," says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Lynda Stuart.

NZEI Te Riu Roa is making good progress in its pay equity negotiations for Education Support Workers employed directly by the Ministry of Education, Mrs Stuart says.

"We are also progressing a claim for teacher aides with other support staff to follow. We are committed to ending these pay injustices."

A case is also being put together on behalf of early childhood teachers and unqualified staff.