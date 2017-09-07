E tu welcomes Green Party's pay equity policy

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 13:39

E tÅ« has welcomed the Green Party’s commitment to pay equity for women.

The party’s pay equity policy promises pay equity legislation which includes the recommendations of the Joint Working Group on Pay Equity principles. It would also require greater pay transparency by companies, so people know what men and women in the same workplace are paid.

E tÅ« Industry Coordinator, Jill Ovens says the pay equity policies of both Labour and the Greens recognise the integrity of the court rulings in the case of Kristine Bartlett vs Terranova, as well as the Joint Working Group principles.

"We applaud the fact that this begins to recover the ground that’s been lost under a government which has fought against equal pay," says Jill.

"In the dying days of the current parliament, the Government introduced a bill that would slam the door on hundreds of thousands of women and their hopes of equal pay. Both Labour and the Greens have promised to put this right, which we absolutely support," she says.

Jill says the union also supports transparency on pay.

"Knowing what men and women earn quickly reveals any pay gap. This is essential to ending the traditional gap in pay between men and women doing the same or comparable work."

E tÅ« Women’s Committee Convenor, Marianne Bishop says under the current bill, care and support workers would have struggled to achieve their historic pay equity settlement.

"I think it’s great because obviously the new bill that National put forward, I don’t feel would have helped us get that settlement," says Marianne.

"It’s good that parties are all looking at this as an election issue. People need to remember that when they cast their vote, and vote to support those parties which put forward good pay equity policies."