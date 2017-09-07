Four new Partnership Schools to open

Thursday, 7 September, 2017 - 13:42

Four new Partnership Schools are set to open in 2019, the Under-Secretary to the Minister of Education David Seymour announced today.

These schools will join 10 existing Partnership Schools, plus the two set to open next year.

"The growth of the Partnership Schools | Kura Hourua policy has been significant," says Mr Seymour. "When I started as Under-Secretary there were just five Partnership Schools. Soon there will be 16, teaching students from Whangarei to Christchurch.

One of the new schools, City Senior School, is focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), a reflection of recent changes to the policy to allow for STEM schools, in addition to the existing priority-learner focused application pathway.

"STEM subjects are vital to improving economic and social outcomes for New Zealanders, and help address labour market needs and foster innovation," says Mr Seymour.

"Partnership Schools are well-placed to provide STEM-focused education because of their high-degree of flexibility. For example, they can hire scientists and other STEM experts, and have flexibility in setting remuneration for STEM teachers."

The other three schools approved in this round continue the existing Partnership School focus on students that are being underserved by the state system.

Two of the applicants, Vanguard Military School and MUMA, already operate successful Partnership Schools in Auckland.

"It is really pleasing to see Vanguard looking to replicate their model in Christchurch," says Mr Seymour. "This shows how the Partnership School policy doesn’t just foster innovation, but allows for the expansion of successful education approaches."

The four new schools that will open in 2019 are:

- City Senior School in Central Auckland, sponsored by City Senior School Limited, will have a mission to nurture and support young people with a particular focus on becoming innovative and creative global citizens. It will be a co-educational senior secondary school for years 11-13, with an opening roll of 100 students and a maximum roll of 300 students.

- TÅ«ranga Tangata Rite in Gisborne, sponsored by Te Runanga o TÅ«ranganui a Kiwa, will focus primarily on MÄori students with a, ‘by iwi for iwi’ approach. It will be a co-educational junior secondary school for years 9-11 with an opening roll of 45 students and a maximum roll of 55 students.

- Vanguard Military School Christchurch in Christchurch, will promote attitudinal, behavioural and academic excellence and encourage training and employment pathways beyond school. It will be a co-educational senior secondary school for years 11-13, with an opening roll 120 students and a maximum roll of 210 students.

- Waatea High in South Auckland, sponsored by Te Whare Wananga O MUMA Limited, a subsidiary of the Manukau Urban MÄori Authority, will focus on priority learners and have a ‘MÄori for MÄori’ philosophy. It will be a co-educational bi-lingual secondary school for years 9-13, with an opening roll of 50 and a maximum roll of 145 students. The school will complement the sponsor’s existing early childhood education centre and primary year partnership school, Te Kura MÄori o Waatea to provide a complete education pathway.

The successful sponsors offer fresh, innovative ways of improving student achievement and are respected leaders in educational, charitable, and business sectors.

Existing Partnership Schools have been successful in offering educational alternatives to students underserved by the state system. There are currently approximately 1,200 students attending Partnership Schools across New Zealand.

The Under-Secretary announced the intention to open a fifth procurement round in August 2016. This application round opened in February 2017.